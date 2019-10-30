SISTERHOOD TOY RUN THIS SATURDAY

The Perry County Sisterhood tenth annual Toy Run benefitting Perry County kids—which was set for last Saturday—was re-scheduled for this Saturday, November 2, 2019, because of weather concerns. The event will begin with an 11:00 a.m. line-up and departure at noon from Hott’s BBQ in Lobelville.

The fall colors route will be on Highway 438 east to Grinder’s Switch Winery and Papa Kayjoe’s in Centerville, before ending at Hawgs & Hillbillies in Linden.

Donation is $20 per vehicle. Items needed include assorted school supplies, paper notebooks, pencils, new unwrapped toys, personal hygiene items, food for gift baskets, clothing, and monetary gifts. One hundred percent of donations goes to local children and families.

The goal this year is to not only help with Thanksgiving and Christmas, but also to provide school supplies.

For info: Tena Shawl, 931-306-0495; Michelle Leigh, 931-622-8159; Shirley Spencer, 931-334-6522; or Lolita Godert, 931-639-7795.