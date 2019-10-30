ROY JONES

Mr. Jones, 77, of Linden, died Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Perry Community Hospital. A funeral service was held Wednesday, October 23, 2019, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Carolyn Parnell officiating. Cremation followed. He was born in Linden, the son of the late William Alfred Jones and Carrie Eula Ward Jones. He owned and operated Highway 412 Lumber Company. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Frances Hunt, and a brother, Paul Jones. Survivors include his wife, Melba Jones; a daughter, Elena (Mike) Greene of Brooksville, Florida; a son, Scott (Kolonda) Jones of Hohenwald; grandchildren, Steven Smith, Dillon Warren, Cindel Warren, Collin Lancaster, Kenisha Hester, and Kenzie Brown, seven great grandchildren; sisters, Opal Bunch and Oma Dean Jackson, both of Linden; and a host of other loving family members and friends. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.