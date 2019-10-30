NOTICE OF ELECTION

Presidential Preference Primary Election and County Republican Judicial Primary

Tuesday, March 3, 2020

The Perry County Election Commission is giving notice of the Presidential Preference Primary Election to be held in all voting precincts in Perry County on March 3, 2020. The Perry County Republican Party has called for a Judicial Primary for the office of Circuit Court Judge, 21st Judicial District, Division V, also to be held on March 3, 2020.

QUALIFYING DEADLINE is 12:00 Noon, December 12, 2019. The election office will be closed November 28 and 29, 2019, for Thanksgiving holidays. This deadline is the same for all candidates.

WITHDRAWAL DEADLINE is 12:00 Noon, December 19, 2019, for a candidate to withdraw their name from appearing on the ballot. Withdrawals must be in writing and signed by the candidate.

Last day to register to vote in the March PPP Primary and County Primary is February 3, 2020. You may do so online at govotetn.com or come by the Perry County Election Commission.

Voters must present a photo ID issued by the Federal or Tennessee state government. If your name or address has changed contact the Perry County Election Commission.

ATTENTION DISABLED VOTERS AND VOTERS OVER 60 YEARS OF AGE

Any elderly voter or voter with a disability whose polling place is inaccessible may vote early by absentee ballot or at the Election Commission Office on Election Day. TCA 2-3-109€ (1). If voters choose to vote at the Election Commission Office on Election Day, they must complete an affidavit at the Election Commission Office no later than Saturday, February 22, 2020 (ten days prior to the election), stating that their designated voting location is not accessible. For more information, please contact the Perry County Election Commission office.

OFFICE LOCATION: 113 Factory St. Linden, TN 37096

PHONE: 931 589-2025 FAX: 931 589-5819 EMAIL:perry.commission@tn.gov OFFICE HOURS: Mon-Fri 9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.

Perry COUNTY ELECTION COMMISSION Rob Erisman, Chairman – Margaret Rainey, Secretary Brent Hinson, Wayne Swindle, Terry Richardson Gaye G. Treadwell, Administrator of Elections

