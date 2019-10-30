JEAN TALLEY TREADWELL

Mrs. Treadwell, 72, of Linden, died Thursday October 24, 2019, at Perry Community Hospital. A funeral service was held Saturday, October 26, 2019, 2:00 p.m., at Linden Church of God, with Rick Cottrell officiating. Burial was at Linden Church of God cemetery. Young Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. She was born in Linden, the daughter of the late Burnette Talley and Lissie Hensley Talley. She graduated from Perry County High School in 1965, and was a member of Linden Church of God. She had worked at Bates, LLC, was a babysitter, and retired from Perry County Schools where she worked as a custodian. She last worked as manager of the Community Clothing Closet, which she founded at Linden Church of God. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Terry Treadwell; sisters, Hessie Parnell, Mildred Tinnin, and Nima Talley; and brothers, Dutch Talley, Enos Talley, and Leslie Talley. Survivors include her husband Robert Treadwell; three sons, Shane (Christy) Talley of Clifton, and Eric Treadwell and Robbie (Paula) Treadwell, both of Linden; a daughter, Tammy (Johnny) Mitchell of Columbia; ten grandchildren; several great grandchildren; two sisters, Louretta (Walton) Holder and Sylvia Hensley, both of Linden; a brother, Don Rex Talley of Linden and a host of other loving family members and friends.