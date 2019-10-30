HALLOWEEN HAPPENINGS

Halloween Downtown, which was supposed to have taken place last Saturday, was postponed until this Saturday, November 2, due to problems caused by storms. The annual event will be from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. in Linden.

Kids can trunk or treat around the Courthouse Square, then participate in a Parade of Costumes at 6:00, and a Pumpkin Carving Contest will be judged at 6:30.

Village Pizza will be selling slices, and there will be face painting on-site to help your little one feel extra spooky (or sparkly).

Linden First Baptist Church will be operating a hayride and offering snacks.

In case of inclement weather, the event may be moved to Azbill Community Center.

Leading up to the big Saturday event, kiddies have a couple of options for celebrating Halloween tomorrow, Thursday, October 31:

–Enjoy safe family fun at Linden Church of God’s annual Trunk or Treat on Halloween, Thursday, October 31, 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., at 4417 Highway 412 West, Linden. Other plans are in place in case of rain.

–Bring your kids by the front lobby at NYX Linden for trick or treating on Halloween, Thursday, October 31, 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. NYX is located at 2691 Squirrel Hollow Drive.

–Your last chance to be scared at the Linden VFD haunted house, located in the old Linden gym beside the Fire Hall on West Main, is tomorrow night, Halloween, Thursday, October 31. Admission is $5.