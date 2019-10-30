EDITH “EDIE” DePRIEST GINTHER

Mrs. Ginther, 81, Oxford, Ohio, died Monday, October 14, 2019, at Woodland Country Manor, Somerville, Ohio. A memorial service will be held January 18, 2020, 3:00 p.m., at Sesquicentennial Chapel, 551 East Spring Street, Oxford, Ohio, on the campus of Miami University. Paul R. Young Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. She was born in Perry County, the daughter of the late Grady and Minnie DePriest, the ninth of twelve children. She attended Linden High School, and then Peabody College in Nashville. She was known as the hostess of the 1809 Rom at Miami University from 1981 to 1993, and in the 1990’s was a regular contributor to the Buffalo River Review in her column, “Perry County Yesterdays.” She was a longtime member of Oxford Lutheran Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dick Ginther. Survivors include three children, Tim (Patty Nold) Webb, Kalinde (Bill Fisher) Webb, and Chris (Rachel Friedman) Webb; two stepsons, Gene and Geoff Ginther; twelve grandchildren, and great grandchildren as well.