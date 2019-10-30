DELTON RAY HAMM

Mr. Hamm, 81, of Parsons, formerly of Linden, died Thursday October 24, 2019, at Decatur County General Hospital. A funeral service was held Sunday, October 27, 2019, 3:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Jimmy Wallace officiating. Burial was at Weems Cemetery. He was born in Linden, the son of the late Ezra Hamm and Virginia Sue Grinder Hamm. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Joyce Hankins. Survivors include his wife, Faye Churchwell Hamm; two sons, Marty (Shania) Hamm of Centerville, and Shannon (Heather) Hamm of Florida; grandchildren, Halley Hamm, Wilder Hamm, Ruby Hamm, and Scarlett Hamm; a brother, Larry Hamm of Linden; and a host of other loving family members and friends.