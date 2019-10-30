BID NOTICE- PC SCHOOL SYSTEM

BID NOTICE

The Perry County School System is now accepting bids for the following:

Gasoline and Diesel Products

Interested suppliers may contact the Perry County Board of Education Office to receive bid specifications.

931-589-2102

857 Squirrel Hollow Dr.

Linden, TN 37096

All bids must be delivered to the Perry County Board of Education in a sealed envelope marked “Fuel Bid” by 1:30 p.m., November 14th, 2019. Bids will be opened and reviewed that day but will not be awarded until the next scheduled School Board meeting. The Perry County School System will award the contract to the lowest and/or best bid, and reserves the right to reject any/and all bids.

B11/06