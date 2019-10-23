THOMAS GENE LEWIS

Mr. Lewis, 81, of Linden, died Saturday October 5, 2019, at Decatur County General Hospital. A funeral service was held Monday, October 7, 2019, 3:00 p.m., in the Young Funeral Home chapel, with Omega Hall and Ronnie Hall officiating. The family chose cremation. He was born in Blue Mountain, Mississippi, the son of the late Jack Lewis and Jetti Thomas Lewis. He was a U.S. Marine veteran. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a sister, Faye Hall. Survivors include his wife, Sheila Lewis; three daughters, Vickie (Chuck) Howard of Southaven, Mississippi, Gena (Mike) Johnson of Collierville, and Kathy (Eddie) Stanford of Spring Hill; a son, Rick (Kaye) Duvall of Summertown; seven grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; two sisters, Shirley and Betty, and two brothers, Jimmy and Mike, all of Mississippi; and a host of other loving family members and friends.