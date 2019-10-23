PERRY COUNTY: NO DRUG OVERDOSE DEATHS IN 2018

Only two Tennessee counties—Perry and Meigs—had no drug overdose deaths in 2018, according to statistics released by the Tennessee Department of Health.

In the six counties bordering Perry, overdose deaths ranged from a high of eleven in Hickman County to two in Lewis County.

Statewide, 1,818 deaths were caused by drug overdoses in 2018—the majority of those, 1,304, related to opioids.

Following are Health Department statistics for Perry County’s neighbors:

–Benton, four overdose deaths (one opioid, zero heroin);

–Decatur, three overdose deaths (two opioid, zero heroin);

–Hickman, eleven overdose deaths (eight opioid, four heroin);

–Humphreys, five overdose deaths (one opioid, zero heroin);

–Lewis, two overdose deaths (one opioid, zero heroin);

–Wayne, six overdose deaths (four opioid, one heroin).