PERRY COUNTY ELECTION COMMISSON MEETING
PERRY COUNTY ELECTION COMMISSON MEETING
The Perry County Election Commission will be having a meeting, Friday, October 25, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Perry County Election Commission office located at 113 Factory St., Linden, TN. Purpose of the meeting to discuss the upcoming elections and any other business.
Perry County Election Commission
Rob Erisman, Chairperson
Margaret Rainey, Secretary
Brent Hinson, Member
Wayne Swindle, Member
Terry Richardson, Member
B10/23