PERRY COUNTY ELECTION COMMISSON MEETING

The Perry County Election Commission will be having a meeting, Friday, October 25, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Perry County Election Commission office located at 113 Factory St., Linden, TN. Purpose of the meeting to discuss the upcoming elections and any other business.

Perry County Election Commission

Rob Erisman, Chairperson

Margaret Rainey, Secretary

Brent Hinson, Member

Wayne Swindle, Member

Terry Richardson, Member

B10/23