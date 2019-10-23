MAMIE CATHRYN HERRIG

Mrs. Herrig, 65, of Linden, died Thursday, October 17, 2019, at Perry Community Hospital. A funeral service has not yet been planned. She was the daughter of the late Rose Budden Howard, and was self-employed as a house cleaner. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her stepfather, Jerry Howard. Survivors include her husband of twenty years, Jeff Herrig; two sons, Robert Watts and Harry (Nikki) Watts, both of Florida; a daughter, Kathy Watts of Florida; a brother, Richard (Cheryl) Howard; and a granddaughter, Rose Watts.