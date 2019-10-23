LINDEN AWARDED $653,132 DOWNTOWN ENHANCEMENT GRANT

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and Tennessee Department of Transportation Commissioner Clay Bright announced the award of $13,669,998 in Transportation Alternatives Grants statewide in Tennessee.

Among the recipients, the town of Linden will receive $653,152 to fund the Phase Five downtown enhancement, which includes construction of a sidewalk along West Main Street, drainage, pedestrian lighting, ADA compliance, and landscaping.

Earlier, completed phases transformed the look and functionality of downtown;

