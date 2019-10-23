JAMES ROBERTS DANIEL

Mr. Daniel, 67, of Linden died Friday, October 18, 2019. A graveside service was held Sunday, October 20, 2019, 3:00 p.m., at Dr. O.A. Kirk Memorial Cemetery, Linden, with David Burns officiating. Young Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. He was born in Lobelville, the son of the late Jack Daniel and June Roberts Daniel. He was a 1971 graduate of Perry County High School, a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, and worked as a licensed gunsmith. He also worked at Graham Lumber Company and the Bank of Perry County. Survivors include his sister, Betty Jane (Johnny) Cotham of Linden; a brother, Glenn (Jenny) Daniel of Ohio; a niece, Amber (Ricky) Dill of Linden; nephews, Craig (Kristi) Cotham of Hermitage, and Matthew (Kara) Daniel of Ohio; great nephews, Zach (Kelly) Dill, Taylor (Kelsey) Dill, Cannon Dill, and Brooks Daniel; great, great nieces, Braylee, Kamree, and Kollyns; a great, great nephew, Kamdyn; and a host of other loving family members and friends.