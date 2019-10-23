JAMES “BUD” CLYDE TATUM

Mr. Tatum, 75, died Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at his residence. He was born in Rising Fawn, Georgia, the son of the late Donald James Tatum and Ruby Gatlin Tatum. He owned many small businesses over the year, and retired from Rogers Group. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Tula Ann Cook and Sue Moore. Survivors include his wife, Gail Tatum of Pleasantville; two daughters, Kimberly Tatum of Trenton, Georgia, and Stephanie (Grant) Skelton of Linden; two sons, Lane (Michelle) Tatum of Trenton, Georgia, and Steven Blake (Gillie) Choate of Murfreesboro; two sisters, Kay (A.D.) Heartline of Alabama, and Delorise “Dee” (Gary) Steele of Trenton, Georgia; eleven grandchildren, Priscilla (Charlie) Leonard, Timothy (Melissa) Tatum, Ireland Tatum, Destiny Tatum, Israel Tatum, Lily Skelton, Gatlin Skelton, Molly Tatum, Angus Tatum, Judah Tatum, and Lily Claire Eberlei; and four great grandchildren, Carter Tatum, Libby Leonard, Nolan Tatum, and Pierce Tatum. McDonald Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.