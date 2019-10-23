HALLOWEEN DOWNTOWN THIS SATURDAY IN LINDEN

The annual Halloween Downtown takes place this Saturday, October 26, in Linden from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m.

Kids can trunk or treat around the Courthouse Square, then participate in a Parade of Costumes at 6:00, and a Pumpkin Carving Contest will be judged at 6:30.

Village Pizza will be selling pizza by the slice, and there will be face painting on-site to help your little one feel extra spooky (or sparkly).

Linden First Baptist Church will be operating a hayride and will offer snacks inside, and you can cap off your evening with a trip through Linden Fire Department’s Haunted House at the old school gymnasium beside the Fire Hall—if you dare.