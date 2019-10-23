“BUDDY’S FOR THE LOVE OF PAWS” BENEFIT THIS SUNDAY

The second annual Buddy’s For the Love Of Paws benefit will be this Sunday, October 27, 2019, 11:00 a.m., at Azbill Community Center in Linden.

Proceeds collected during the day will benefit Buddy’s Rescue, the Perry County Humane Society, and Furry Paws and Claws Fostering.

Enjoy BBQ plates by Poot’s BBQ, cake walk, lots of items auctioned by Howard Davis, and $1 chances on a cedar swing & cedar chairs.

For more information or to donate an item in memory or honor of your pet, please contact: Sandy Sherrill, 931-628-6504; Nanette Arnold, 615-418-1590; Treena Breaud, 931-589-5352; or Maggie Himes, -931-994-2321.