TENTH ANNUAL FFA ANTIQUE TRACTOR & TRUCK PULL THIS SATURDAY

The tenth annual Perry County FFA Antique Tractor and Truck Pull will be this Saturday, October 19, 2019, 10:00 a.m., at Perry County FFA Alumni Blue and Gold Park (former Perry County Saddle Club).

Admission is $5, with children under 10 and participants entering a tractor or truck free. Parking around the arena is $25. Contact Cindy by phone, text, or Facebook.

Events include:

–Skillet Throw (classes for ages five to adult for both women & men) and Corn Hole tournament ($10 per team entry fee) beginning at 10:00 a.m.;

–Kids Power Wheel Derby and Kiddy Pull (classes for ages two to seven years old) starting at 11:00 a.m.;

–Auction at noon;

The Tractor and Truck Pull begins at 2:00 p.m., with these classes:

–weight classes from 3,500 to 14,500 lbs. (turbo and non-turbo);

–pure stock trucks 2WD & 4×4 (gas & diesel);

–hot stock trucks 2WD & 4×4 (gas & diesel);

–modified trucks 2WD & 4×4 (gas & diesel);

–outlaw trucks (anything goes);

–and classes with 500 lb. increments on tractors.

The track is 450 plus feet long. Plenty of parking for participants and spectators alike.

For more information, contact: Cindy Rogers, 731-845-9145; Chris Rogers, 931-213-1218; or Brett Swafford, 931-593-3685.

The Perry County Rescue Squad will have food for purchase at the event.