RICHARD ALLEN SPICER, JR.

Mr. Spicer, 72, of Linden, died Saturday, October 12, 2019, at his residence. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. He was born in Wayne County, Michigan, the son of the late Richard Sr. and Wanda Bradway Spicer. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War, and was honorably discharged in November of 1971. He returned home to work at Detroit Edison in Michigan as a boiler operator, then later moved to Perry County. He was well-known for his basket weaving, and wrote numerous articles about his work. His baskets were presented to a Tennessee governor and displayed on the White House Christmas tree. Survivors include his wife of fifty years, Elizabeth Spicer; two sons, Christopher and Patrick Spicer; a granddaughter, Alexandria Spicer; a great grandson, Nolan River Bell; four brothers, Timothy (Marcia) Spicer, Dave (Diane) Spicer, Kevin (Denise) Spicer; and Kerry (Terri) Spicer; and two sisters, Jill and Amy Spicer.