PAUL “BAY RAT” GEORGE KIMBLEY

Mr. Kimbley, 75, of Linden, died Monday, October 7, 2019, at his residence. He was born in London, England, the son of the late Clarence Kimbley and Doreen Henderson Kimbley. He was a retired electronics technician, and served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Leonard Kimbley. Survivors include a daughter, Noel (Don) Fox and three grandchildren, all of Benning, Georgia; a sisters, Christine Kimbley McClary of Dickson; five brothers, Bill Kimbley of Long Island, New York, Richie Kimbley of Florida, Jimmie Kimbley of New York, Ronnie Kimbley of Nashville, and John Kimbley of Dickson; caregivers, Nicholas and Jennifer “Daisy” Duck; several niece and nephews; and his beloved dog, Missy. McDonald Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.