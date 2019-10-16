JAMES EARL HICKERSON

Mr. Hickerson, 74, of St. Charles, Kentucky, died Friday, October 11, 2019, at his residence. A funeral service was held Tuesday, October 15, 2019, 2:00 p.m., at Reid-Walters Funeral Home, Earlington, Kentucky, with Richard Cobb and Rogers Lam II officiating. Burial was at Yeargens Chapel Church Cemetery, Graham, Kentucky. He was born in Linden, the son of the late James David Hickerson and Elsie Mae Rodgers Hickerson. He was of the Christian faith. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Victoria Presley; a son, James Jason Hickerson; and three sisters. Survivors include his wife, Rita Hickerson; five children, Andrea Berry of Georgia, Rickey Hickerson of Tennessee, Thomas Early Hickerson of St. Charles, and Christina Lam and Cody Hickerson, both of Madisonville, Kentucky; a sister, Letha June Parker of Tennessee; twenty grandchildren; many great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Online condolences may be made at reidwaltersfh.com.