JAMES “BUD” CLYDE TATUM

Mr. Tatum, 74, died Tuesday, October 8, 2019. He was born in Rising Fawn, Georgia, the son of the late Donald James Tatum and Ruby Gatlin Tatum. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Ann Cook and Sue Moore. Survivors include his wife, Gail Tatum of Pleasantville; two daughters, Kimberly Tatum of Trenton, Georgia, and Stephanie (Grant) Skelton of Linden; two sons, Lane (Michelle) Tatum of Trenton, Georgia, and Delorise “Dee” (Gary) Steele of Alabama; eleven grandchildren and four great grandchildren. McDonald Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.