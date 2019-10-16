HALLOWEEN FUN AT MOUSETAIL LANDING

Mousetail Landing State Park will host a Haunted Hayride and other Halloween events at the park pavilion this Saturday, October 19, 2019.

Activities will begin at 5:30 p.m., including a family-friendly costume contest for these age groups: 0-6, 7-14, and 15 & up.

At 6:00 p.m. the trunk or treat will begin and continue until 7:30 p.m. (one trip per child).

The hayride sign-ups will begin at 6:15 p.m. with the first load leaving at approximately 6:30. Seats available on a first come, first served basis.

To finish out the night, the family-friendly outdoor movies will begin at 6:45 p.m. Movies will not be announced prior to show time.

Bring a blanket and chair, and come enjoy the fun-filled night. Concessions will be available.