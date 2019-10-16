FOOD ASSISTANCE FOR NYX WORKERS

Attention all NYX laid-off employees: The Perry County Food Bank will hold a special distribution to help you with food needs on Thursday, October 24, by appointment.

To apply for this distribution you may come to the Food Bank at First Baptist Church, Linden, next to the post office. Hours open to fill out application are as follows: Friday, October 18 and Monday, October 21, 9:00 to 4:00;Tuesday, October 22, 9:00 to 1:00 and 3:00 to 6:00; and Wednesday, October 23, 9:00 to 4:00.

Bring proof of the income in your home, ID and SS card, birth dates of all persons in the home, and proof of address. Appointment times will be given out at time of application.

This event is not to be confused with the regular monthly distribution for food bank clients, which is tomorrow, Thursday, October 17.