NORRIS L. BELCHER

Mr. Belcher, 72, of Linden, died Sunday, September 29, 2019, at St. Thomas West, Nashville. A memorial service was held Thursday, October 3, 2019, 4:00 p.m., at Oakes & Nichols Funeral Home, Columbia, with military honors provided by Herbert Griffin American Legion Post 19. He was born in Floyd, Virginia, the son of the late Aubrey Belcher and Reba Rorrer Belcher. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Carla Riddle Belcher’ a daughter, Kim Belcher; and a brother, Larry Dean Belcher. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was a long-standing member of the Columbia Elks Lodge and Fruit of the Vine. Survivors include his brother, Butch Belcher of Willis, Virginia; a niece, Shawnee Fenton; nephews, Jason Belcher, Travis Belcher, and David Belcher; sisters-in-law Brenda (Paul) Smith of Lobelville and Dee (Calvin) Hoover of Duck River; and brothers-in-law, Ken Riddle of Murfreesboro and David Scheide of Columbia. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 22748, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Condolences may be extended online at oakesandnichols.com.