MLEC APPLYING FOR BROADBAND GRANT – YOU CAN HELP

Meriwether Lewis Connect, the broadband service powered by Meriwether Lewis Electric Cooperative, is applying for Tennessee Broadband Accessibility Act grant funds.

The grant is open to all qualifying electric and telephone cooperatives in the state for helping establish broadband service in unserved areas.

As part of the application, MLConnect must provide proof that those living in the targeted “unserved” areas would support high speed broadband.

If you live or work in one of these areas and are willing to be involved in the grant campaign, please send a letter of support to MLConnect Customer Care, PO Box 240, Centerville, TN 37033, or email it to customercare@mlconnect.com by Monday, October 14.

Locations meeting the unserved criteria and being targeted by MLConnect’s application include three in Perry County.

These are illustrated at mlconnect.com; residents can enter their address to verify whether or not they are in the grant application area. General locations include:

Perry County Area One: Crooked Creek, Deer Creek, Tom’s Creek, Roans Creek, Pineview, Toad Hollow, portions of Jones Hollow Road, Burns Ridge, Lost Creek Road, Red Bank Road.

Perry County Area Two: Lick Creek, Mousetail Landing, Spring Creek Road, Little Spring Creek Road, Cypress Creek, Buckfork Road, Marsh Creek Road, Strickland Road, Ledbetter Hollow Road, Upper Brush Creek Road.

Perry County Area Three: Hardin Bottoms, White Oak Campground, Peters Landing, Old Lego School Road, New Era Ridge Road, Cedar Creek, Kelly Landing Road, Swindle Creek Road, Sinking Creek Road, Whitwell Cemetery Road, Hurricane Creek Road, Colton Branch, Rockhouse Road, Armstrong Road.

The letter should include your contact information and explain how having broadband would help you.

Resident Example: If you have a student, home-based business, or work from home situation, describe how having reliable broadband would positively impact this situation. Also, you could share how having access to broadband could allow you to take advantage of other services such as online banking, healthcare, stay in touch with family, shop online, etc.

Business Example: Share how having faster, more reliable broadband could improve your businesses offerings, employee training, products, growth, etc.

“When MLConnect launched in August 2018, we shared our goal of offering fast, affordable, reliable broadband to everyone in MLEC’s service area within four years,” says MLEC President and CEO Keith Carnahan. “If we receive grant funds, we could serve areas the state labels as ‘unserved’ quicker.”

Visit mlconnect.com for additional details.

At present, MLConnect is serving customers in Waverly, Hohenwald, Centerville, New Johnsonville, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, and Linden, and will begin serving Lobelville and McEwen in the coming weeks.