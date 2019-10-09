LINDEN WOMAN & FRIEND CHARGED WITH MURDER IN INFANT’S DEATH

After more than two months of investigation into an Antioch apartment fire that resulted in the death of a nine-month old boy, the mother of the child, along with her friend from Linden, have been charged with murder.

As the Review reported this summer, the July 7 fire at Hickory Lake complex on Apache Trail claimed the life of Jream Jenkins.

The boy’s mother, Ryana Davenport, 24, is charged with first degree felony murder, two counts of aggravated child neglect, four counts of child neglect, and two counts of aggravated child endangerment in relation to injuries suffered by five other children, including her son, Jerez Broadnex, age two, who continues to be hospitalized at Vanderbilt.

Gevona Smith, 26, of Linden, is indicted

