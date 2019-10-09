JIMMIE TREADWELL PATTON WEBSTER

Mrs. Webster, of Linden, died Wednesday October 2, 2019, in Nashville. A funeral service was held Saturday, October 5, 2019, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Phil Corbin officiating. Burial was at Swiss Cemetery, Hohenwald. She was born in Linden, the daughter of the late George Loveless Treadwell and Emma Graves Treadwell. She was a homemaker. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two husbands, Sam Patton and Junior Webster; a daughter, Phyllis Rubino; a son, Ricky Patton; and two sisters, Freda Wildman and Ruth Barnhart. Survivors include her loving family Debbie (Jeff) Stratton, Peggy Flowers, Robert (Jean) Treadwell, Lynn (Leo) Hinson, Rick Patton, Samantha-Lauren Mele, David Patton, Nicole Stratton, Stephanie Sieczkowski, Jonathan Patton, and a host of other family members and friends.