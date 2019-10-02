VALUABLE ANTIQUE WATCH RETURNED TO OWNERS

Less than one week after becoming certified on Perry County’s latest crime fighting technology software, Sheriff Nick Weems reports that one of the highest dollar amount theft in Perry County history has been solved and the items returned to the owners.

In September of last year, a safe belonging to Dale and Cathy Hufstedler, of Linden, was broken into while they were out of state.

Thieves took $6,000 in cash, some jewelry, important documents, and an ancient family heirloom—a pocket watch made in 1649 and valued at approximately $100,000.

“The watch has been passed down from generations to Dale’s wife, Cathy,” the Sheriff said.

When the incident was investigated, the Sheriff’s Office even posted a reward for information leading to an arrest of the party responsible.

“This has been one case that has really bothered me during my tenure as Sheriff. I consider the Hufstedlers friends and great people. It bothered me that someone had taken from them such an important part of their family’s history and we couldn’t solve it,” the Sheriff said.

While the Sheriff said while he and his wife Rosanna were in training to become certified on …..