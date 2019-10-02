HAROLD G. MORRISON

Mr. Morrison, 85, of White House, died Saturday, September 14, 2019. A life celebration service was held Wednesday, September 18, 2019, 11:00 a.m., at Cole & Garrett Funeral Home, White House. Burial was at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Goodlettsville. He was born in Humphreys County, the son of the late Alfred Morrison and Lucille Campbell Morrison. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Bobby Joe Morrison. He was a longtime employee of Kroger Grocery Stores, and worked at many of their Nashville stores. He was a member of Temple Baptist Church in White House. Survivors include his wife of nearly sixty-four years, Carolyn Turner Morrison; sons, David (Melissa) Morrison and Kenny (Stephanie) Morrison; grandchildren, Rylee, Kelsey, and Kendall; step-grandchildren, Austin and Cody; great grandchildren, Tatum and Lockland; sister, Barbara Carmical; extended family and friends. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or Temple Baptist.