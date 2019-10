Girl’s Nite Out, in recognition of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, will be held tomorrow, Thursday, October 3, at Azbill Community Center, 113 Factory Street, Linden, 5:00 to 8:00 p..m.

At this free event, enjoy booths, health information, handmade crafts, designer jewelry, accessories, purses, beauty items, food and more.

For more information contact Stacy Clark, UT Extension Perry, at 931-589-2331.