BENEFIT SUNDAY FOR LEVI SMITH

A benefit for Levi Smith will be this Sunday, October 6, 2019, at Azbill Community Center in Linden, starting at 11:00 a.m. Chicken strip plates will be available for $10. Also enjoy desserts, cake walks, an auction, and raffle.

Seven year old Levi received a liver transplant at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital when he was fifteen months old in 2013. Seemingly doing well, on August 6, 2019, he was transported to Cincinnati to be treated for an aggressive rejection of his liver.

Levi and his family need assistance in paying for the extensive medical expenses related to his hospital stay, treatment, medications, and procedures, as well as help assisting with their daily expenses while having to take time off of work in order to tend to Levi’s needs so far away from home.