VETERANS BRICKS FOR SALE THROUGH VVA

Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA) Chapter 1123 is selling bricks for all veterans of any branch of the US Armed Forces, including the National Guard.

You can designate whether you want the brick placed in Linden or Lobelville, or at both locations.

Checks should be made to VVA Chapter 1123 for each $25 brick and mailed to Delaine Hester, 67 Cunningham Lane, Lobelville, TN 37097, 931-561-0640.

The veteran does not have to be a resident or born in Perry County, but can be a friend or relative of someone with a Perry County connection or a member of the VVA or any other veteran organization.

First name, middle initial, last name, branch of service, war, war era of service or dates of service and a contact number should be included with the check. The last day to buy bricks is October 10.