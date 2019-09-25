NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS 9/25, 10/2

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

OF CONSTRUCTION BIDS

BIDS TO BE RECEIVED Thursday, October 17, 2019

Sealed bids will be received by the City of Lobelville at their offices in 55 South Main Street, Lobelville, TN 37097, until 10:00 AM CST, Thursday, October 17, 2019 and opened publicly at 55 South Main Street, Lobelville, TN 37097 at that hour. The reading of the bids will begin at 10:00 AM CST.

TDOT PIN: 125171.00

Federal Project No.: TAP-13(73)

State Project No.: 68LPLM-F3-022

PROJECT DESCRIPTION

The project generally consists of items related to the Lobelville Downtown Enhancements Phase II Project. The project includes the following types of work:

Striping

Concrete & Asphalt Demolition

Curb

Signage

Curb Ramps & Sidewalks

Pedestrian Lighting

Drainage

Landscaping

PROPOSAL CONTRACTS WILL BE ISSUED UNTIL THE TIME SET FOR OPENING BIDS

A Prime Contractor must prequalify with the Department of Transportation in accordance with Section 54-5-117 of the “Tennessee Code Annotated” and Tennessee Department of Transportation Rule 1680-5-3 prequalification of contractors before biddable proposals will be furnished.

The City of Lobelville hereby notifies all bidders that a 9.77% Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) goal has been set for this project and must be met or exceeded.

The City of Lobelville hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation, and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of age, race, color, religion, national origin, sex or disability in consideration for an award.

The City of Lobelville is an equal opportunity affirmative action employer, drug-free with policies of non-discrimination on the basis of race, sex, religion, color, national or ethnic origin, age, disability or military service. The City of Lobelville’s telephone number is 931.593.2285.

THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS IS RESERVED

Bidding documents and information, and plans, may be obtained at the office of TLM Associates Inc., 117 East Lafayette Street, Jackson, TN 38301; 731.988.9840 after 8:00 AM CST on Friday, September 20, 2019 for a non-refundable fee of $300.00.

B 10/2