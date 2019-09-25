NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL ESTATE 9/25, 10/2, 10/9

NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL ESTATE

In obedience to the Order entered on August 23, 2019, and made in the captioned case of Sandra K. Green, et al vs. Frances Joann Combs, Docket # 5237, I will on Saturday, the 19th day of October, 2019, at 10:00 o’clock a.m., in the courtroom at the courthouse in Linden, Tennessee, sell to the highest and best bidder, for cash, the tract of land described as follows:

Being and lying in the Third Civil District of Perry County, Tennessee and more particularly described below:

Beginning at an iron pin set in the South right of way of Duncan Camp Road (25 feet from centerline), which point is in West line of Henry McCall as recorded in Deed Book D-13, Page 779, ROPCT, and the northeast corner of the herein described tract; thence from the point of beginning and with the West line of McCall and generally with a fence, the following calls: South 00 degrees 05 minutes 29 seconds East 524.21 feet to a 10” hackberry tree; South 02 degrees 52 minutes 17 seconds East 285.13 feet to a metal fence post in the North line of Titus Durden as recorded in Deed Book D-22, Page 623, ROPCT; thence, with the North line of Durden and generally with a fence, North 83 degrees 45 minutes 04 seconds West 181.17 feet to an iron pin set in the North right of way of Doyle Road (25 feet from centerline); thence, with the right of way of Doyle Road, the following calls: North 76 degrees 26 minutes 14 seconds West 69.49 feet; North 82 degrees 22 minutes 22 seconds West 90.82; North 80 degrees 21 minutes 40 seconds West 64.53 feet; North 76 degrees 10 minutes 48 seconds West 170.63 feet; North 77 degrees 36 minutes 17 seconds West 199.11 feet; North 68 degrees 58 minutes 36 seconds West 43.27 feet; North 55 degrees 40 minutes 40 seconds West 13.98 feet; North 38 degrees 30 minutes 44 seconds West 21.49 feet; North 22 degrees 09 minutes 31 seconds West 31.04 feet; North 01 degrees 49 minutes 02 seconds West 39.49 feet; North 07 degrees 46 minutes 19 seconds East 72.71 feet; North 09 degrees 25 minutes 55 seconds East 215.08 feet; North 08 degrees 53 minutes 53 seconds East 166.83 feet; North 10 degrees 51 minutes 49 seconds East 262.99 feet to the intersection of the East right of way of Doyle Street with the South right of way of Duncan Camp Road; thence, with the South right of way of Duncan Camp Road, the following calls: South 75 degrees 33 minutes 00 seconds East 150.67 feet; South 77 degrees 26 minutes 24 seconds East 162.74 feet; South 78 degrees 51 minutes 40 seconds East 221.42 feet; South 79 degrees 36 minutes 52 seconds East 185.19 feet to the point of beginning, containing 14.59 acres. The above description was prepared from a survey completed on September 12, 2019, by Best Land Surveying Inc., R.L.S. 1999, of Clarksville, Tennessee

Being a portion of the property conveyed to John Billings Ferguson et ux Mary F. Ferguson, and Horace W. Webb et ux Marcelle Webb, by deed from Ernest Epley et ux, dated August 21, 1974, of record in Deed Book M-14, Page 55, ROPCT. Subsequently, Horace W. Webb et ux Marcelle Webb conveyed their interest to John B. Ferguson, et ux, Mary Ferguson by Deed of Exchange dated January 29, 1982, of record in Deed Book X-25, Page 729, and Deed of Correction dated June 21, 1982, of record in Deed Book Y-26, Page 489, ROPCT.

Included in this sale is a mobile home located on the property also.

Said sale shall be for cash, 10% deposit paid at the time of sale and the balance upon confirmation and delivery of deed, and otherwise according to the Rules of Chancery Court.

This the 20th day of September, 2019.

Charlene Duplessis, Clerk and Master

And special Commissioner

Ricky L. Wood

Hannah Wood Lee

Attorneys for Plaintiffs

P.O. Box 636

Parsons, Tennessee 38363