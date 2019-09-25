GRANT SECURED TO COVER COSTS OF SCHOOL RESOURCE OFFICERS

Sheriff Nick Weems and Director of Schools Eric Lomax announced this week that Perry County has been awarded $140,000 in grant funds for School Resource Officers.

Perry County’s match is $35,000, which will be paid through the Sheriff’s Office budget..

Sheriff Weems, Rosanna Weems, Director Lomax, and Ashley Carroll worked jointly on the grant.

Sheriff Weems said that the Perry County Commission stepped up after the Parkland Florida shooting and funded “School Security Officers” to protect the schools.

The budget set by the Commission hired four officers.

This three-year grant will now take the place of that funding and will allow the “Security Officers” to attend POST-certified training to make them law enforcement officers and pay their salaries.

Sheriff Weems added that this was one of the hot topics the Sheriffs Association banded together and ask Governor Bill Lee to implement during his campaign.

“Governor Lee heard our voices. All we had to do was just take a little initiative and write the grant. This will ultimately save the county $140,000 per year. It was a no brainer for us to put pen to paper and apply,” the Sheriff said.