GM STRIKE-RELATED LAYOFFS CONTINUE AT LINDEN’S NYX PLANT

Layoffs at NYX—tied directly to the nationwide General Motors strike—continue as the company is “hopeful and cautiously optimistic” about getting its employees back to work.

An NYX spokesman told the Review on Monday that the local plant could be back to full operations within twenty-four hours of the strike’s ending.

The layoffs affect a “sizeable portion” of the plant workforce, the spokesman said, but the company is in weekly contact with employees to keep them apprised of the situation.

NYX employs around 300 people.

The spokesman said the plant continues to operate on all three shifts. NYX supplies not only for GM, but also for Honda, Lear, and Volkswagen.