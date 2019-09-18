SHEILA COTHAM BARNES

Mrs. Barnes, 56, of Linden, died Tuesday, September 10, 2019. A funeral service was held Friday, September 13, 2019, 1:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Keith Fulton officiating. Burial was at Dean Cemetery. She was born in Lobelville, the daughter of the late Clopton Thomas Cotham and Alice Marie Kilpatrick Cotham. She had been an employee of Johnson Controls TEAMLINDEN and Bates LLC, and most recently as a CNA at Lewis County Nursing Home. She was a member of Linden First Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an aunt, Wilma Kilpatrick, and three sisters, Teresa Cotham, Linda Cotham, and Tommie Lou Cotham. Survivors include her husband, Donnie Barnes; sons, Drew Cotham and Wesley Barnes; brothers, Jimmy Cotham, Thomas Cotham, Wayne Cotham, and Michael Cotham; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, loving family members and friends.