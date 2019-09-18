PRESTON CARTER

Mr. Carter, 87, of Linden, died Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at Maury Regional Hospital. A funeral service was held Sunday, September 15, 2019, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Johnny Westbrook officiating. Burial was at Woods-Treadwell Cemetery. He was born in Linden, the son of the late Ernest Carter and Hessie Catherine Woods Carter. He had worked at Washington Manufacturing Corporation, and was last employed by Kilpatrick Cabinet Shop. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Gail Carter. Survivors include his wife of sixty-four years, Joyce Tate Carter; sisters-in-law Eva (Bobby) Qualls, Betty Edwards, and Janice (Larry) Dabbs, all of Linden; a special cousin, Diane Edwards of Linden; and a host of other loving famiiy members and friends.