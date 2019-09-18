IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR PERRY COUNTY, TENNESSEE

The State of Tennessee, in its own behalf, and for the use and benefit of Perry County, Tennessee, Plaintiff,

VS.

Delinquent tax payers as shown on the 2017 real Property Delinquent Tax records of Perry County, Tennessee,

Defendants.

Civil Action No. 5233

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

Notice To:

Terry D. Beard Map 12G/12GB, Parcel 34.00

Manuel Bunch % Joel Bunch, et al, Map 131, Parcel 1.01

Brian Delaplaine, et ux, Ginger, Map 91, Parcel 9.00

Sandra Douglas, Map 75M/75LD, Parcel 12.01

Arlie Duncan % Tina Urban, Map 75E/75EB, Parcel 3.00

Larry Edmond Jr., et ux, Barbara, Map 90, Parcel 2.09

John M Hall, et ux, Patricia G., Map 12, Parcel 40.01

James Hatcher, Map 59J/59JA, Parcel 11.00

Alan R. Hoffman, et ux, Helen, Map 36, Parcel 49.14

J. Hornberger, Map, 10, Parcel 8.04

Rhonda Murphy Jackson & Jeremy Collins, Map 29, Parcel 18.02

Gaylon Thomas Kelley, et ux, Linda Sue % Stephanie Kristensen,

Map 75E/75LB, Parcel 6.01

Michael Dean Lebeck, Map 2, Parcel 67.00

Kevin Lee, Map 2, Parcel 20.00

Kevin Lee, Map 10, Parcel 16.00

Charles I Morrison Sr., et al, Map 25, Parcel 5.19

Edward Roddey, Map 23, Parcel 63.00

Edward Roddey, Map 23, Parcel 63.02

Jeffrey Scott Tatum, Map 76, Parcel 65.08

Jeffrey Scott Tatum, Map 76, Parcel 65.11

Jeffrey Scott Tatum, Map 76, Parcel 65.16

Annie Vaughan, Map 76, Parcel 37.00

Jason S. White, Map 33, Parcel 13.06

Jason S. White, Map 33, Parcel 13.07

Rachel L. Whitworth, Map 26, Parcel 17.22

In the above-styled civil action, it appearing by sworn complaint that your address is unknown and cannot be ascertained upon diligent inquiry, you are hereby given notice that on or before thirty (30) days following October 9, 2019, the last publication of this notice, you are hereby required to answer the complaint by filing your answer in my office and serving a copy on plaintiff’s attorney, Louis W. Ringger, 222 West Baltimore, Suite B, Jackson, Tennessee 38301. Otherwise, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the plaintiff will seek judgment by default against you and request that your property be sold for taxes and costs.

THIS MATTER IS SET FOR HEARING ON Monday, November 18, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. in the Chancery court for Perry County, at Linden, Tennessee,

A copy of this notice will be published four (4) times in the weekly newspaper, Buffalo River Review.

This the 13th day of September, 2019.

Charlene Duplessis, Clerk & Master

Louis W. Ringger, BPR # 6559, Attorney for Plaintiff

222 West Baltimore St., Suite B, Jackson, TN 38301

(731) 421-1501

B 10/09