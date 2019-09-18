IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR PERRY COUNTY, TENNESSEE – City of Linden

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR PERRY COUNTY, TENNESSEE

The state of Tennessee, in its own behalf, and for the use and benefit of the City of Linden, Tennessee,

Plaintiff,

VS.

Delinquent tax payers as shown on the 2017 real Property Delinquent Tax records of the City of Linden, Tennessee,

Defendants.

Civil Action No. 5236

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

Notice To:

Sandra Douglas, Map 75M/75LD, Parcel 12.01

Gaylon Thomas Kelley, et ux, Linda Sue % Stephanie Kristensen,

Map 75E/75LB, Parcel 6.01

In the above-styled civil action, it appearing by sworn complaint that your address is unknown and cannot be ascertained upon diligent inquiry, you are hereby given notice that on or before thirty (30) days following October 9, 2019, the last publication of this notice, you are hereby required to answer the complaint by filing your answer in my office and serving a copy on plaintiff’s attorney, Louis W. Ringger, 222 West Baltimore, Suite B, Jackson, Tennessee 38301. Otherwise, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the plaintiff will seek judgment by default against you and request that your property be sold for taxes and costs.

THIS MATTER IS SET FOR HEARING ON Monday, November 18, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. in the Chancery Court for Perry County, at Linden, Tennessee,

A copy of this notice will be published four (4) times in the weekly newspaper, Buffalo River Review.

This the 13th day of September, 2019

Charlene Duplessis, Clerk & Master

Louis W. Ringger, BPR # 6559, Attorney for Plaintiff

222 West Baltimore St., Suite B, Jackson, Tn 38301

(731) 421-1501

B 10/9