FUTURE OF FRED’S SITE STILL UNCERTAIN

Fred’s Super Dollar Store & Express Pharmacy filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Monday, September 9, putting a final nail in the company’s coffin with plans to quickly shutter all its remaining locations.

Still open here on Friday, a local store spokesperson said after bankruptcy was filed, the company was given 60 days. Thirty-eight locations were closed the following day.

The Linden spokesperson said they were told purchase bids were still being considered for the local location—possibly for both the retail space and the pharmacy—but that the company is “really not telling us anything more.”

The Fred’s discount store shelves are empty; that portion of the business was liquidated and has been closed for weeks while the pharmacy remained open.

At one time before closures began, Fred’s had 568 stores in fifteen states in the southeastern U.S., 169 of which had full-service pharmacies, according to a court filing

A round of closing resulted in the loss of 159 stores and the company

