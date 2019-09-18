CVSA: NEW TOOL TO COMBAT CRIME
The Perry County Sheriff’s Office has a new, state of the art tool to combat crime.
Computer Voice Stress Analysis (CVSA) is a growing law enforcement technology tool used across the globe described as the replacement of the once famous polygraph machine, Sheriff Nick Weems told the Review.
CVSA is currently being utilized by both state and federal law enforcement agencies across the U.S. to detect deception in suspects—from petty crimes all the way to terrorism.
“Where the CVSA and polygraph differ is pretty simple,” the Sheriff said. “The polygraph monitors heart rate, blood pressure and breathing, while the CVSA detects stress in the voice. ‘
“It has been said that a polygraph can be fooled, but when it comes to the CVSA, the stress in a person’s voice cannot be controlled because it’s an autonomic response,” Sheriff Weems explained.
Sheriff Weems and Rosanna Weems attended the training
…FOR COMPLETE STORY, PLEASE READ THIS WEEK’S ISSUE
1 Comment
The story about CVSA is total nonsense. With a little research you will find that it is banned for used within federal agencies and has not replaced polygraph. In fact, its error rate has been well established by years of research done with funds provided by the federal government. Accuracy is about as good as a totally uninformed guess. Polygraph is not perfect, but research returns results of 85-90 per cent accuracy. Many agencies that bought CVSA several years ago have quit using it because of the mistakes it produces — liars being called truthful, and the truthful being identified as liars. Next time don’t just take the Sheriff’s word about something he spent money on.