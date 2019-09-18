CVSA: NEW TOOL TO COMBAT CRIME

The Perry County Sheriff’s Office has a new, state of the art tool to combat crime.

Computer Voice Stress Analysis (CVSA) is a growing law enforcement technology tool used across the globe described as the replacement of the once famous polygraph machine, Sheriff Nick Weems told the Review.

CVSA is currently being utilized by both state and federal law enforcement agencies across the U.S. to detect deception in suspects—from petty crimes all the way to terrorism.

“Where the CVSA and polygraph differ is pretty simple,” the Sheriff said. “The polygraph monitors heart rate, blood pressure and breathing, while the CVSA detects stress in the voice. ‘

“It has been said that a polygraph can be fooled, but when it comes to the CVSA, the stress in a person’s voice cannot be controlled because it’s an autonomic response,” Sheriff Weems explained.

Sheriff Weems and Rosanna Weems attended the training

