PERRY COUNTY BICENTENNIAL CELEBRATION THIS WEEKEND

Perry County turns 200 years old this year, and a weekend of activities is planned as a celebration.

This Friday and Saturday, September 20 and 21, the Town of Linden will be buzzing with happenings, but the actual observance begins across the river in Perryville—Perry County’s original county seat.

The Decatur County Historical Society invites Perry Countians to the unveiling of an historic marker at noon Friday at 1249 Perryville Road, across from Perryville Baptist Church.

Refreshments will be served at the church following the unveiling. Bring your lawn chairs.

Back home in Perry County, vendors will line Linden’s Main Street for an Arts & Crafts Festival on Friday from noon to 5:00, and Saturday 9:00 to 5:00. Many of the vendors from March’s Blooming Arts Festival will be on hand.

Also enjoy music from the Jackson Plectral Society, a string band that will be performing along Main Street during the festival, folklore demonstrations, local story-tellers, pony rides and bouncy house for kids, 4-H speeches on Perry County history, and the Cub Scout color guard.

If you remember the old county fairs of years past, and especially the friendly competitions between cooks and those good with a needle and thread, then stop by Azbill Community Center on Friday from 1:00 to 5:00 or Saturday, 9:00 to 5:00, and see the ribbons on prize-winning canned goods and sewn items.

See the separate story for details on entering the competition and the different categories.

On Saturday night in the Linden Middle School gym, an Old-Time Fiddler’s Contest Jubilee will be held at 6:00, featuring music by Back Road Boy—an acoustic country band from Mississippi, Rob Harrington, the Jackson Pectral Society, and Perry County’s own Vinny Hickerson.

While in Perry County for the bicentennial, pick up a flyer on the driving tour and visit any number of local historical sites starting at the National Register of Historical Place’s Perry County Courthouse, then on to:

–the restored second home ever built in Perry County;

–Pinckney’s Tomb, believed to be the largest grave house in Tennessee;

–the Bromley Hotel, built in the first decade of the 20th century;

–Cedar Grove Iron Furnace, the only standing double-stack charcoal furnace on the Western Highland Rim of middle Tennessee;

–Mousetail Landing State Park, Perry County’s beautiful addition to the Tennessee State Park system;

–the James Dickson House, site of the very first Perry County Court meeting in 1819;

–Craig Family Century Farm, the first African-American owned farm in Perry County, purchased by Tapp and Amy Craig for $400 in 1871;

–the Battle of Beardstown Civil war battle site where Confederate forces stood ground against Union soldiers in 1864;

–Leeper Mill, on the Buffalo River near Lobelville, the site of a water-powered grist mill and sawmill;

–and the Russell Creek Community, the first Amish settlement in Perry County.

Admission to all events is free. For info: theperrychamber.com, 931-589-2453 or 931-994-7844.