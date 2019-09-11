PUBLIC NOTICE – (9-11)

PUBLIC NOTICE

Tennessee Gas Pipeline Company LLC – Compressor Station 79 has applied to the Tennessee Air Pollution Control Division (TAPCD) for a significant modification to an existing major source operating permit subject to the provisions of Tennessee Comprehensive Rules and Regulations paragraph 1200-03-09-.02(11). A major source operating permit is required by both the Federal Clean Air Act and the Tennessee Comprehensive Rules and Regulations.

The applicant is Tennessee Gas Pipeline Company LLC – Compressor Station 79 with a site address of 434 Tennessee Gas Drive, Lobelville, TN 37097. They seek to obtain a significant modification to the major source operating permit with Division identification number 68-0001/568314 for modification of a natural gas pipeline compressor station. The proposed modification would consist of incorporating changes made to one of the three turbines (source 68-0001-01, Unit 2D) to replace a damaged core. The change was previously authorized by construction permit #972956. It should be noted that this facility has a current major source operating permit.

This significant modification is conducted pursuant to Tennessee Comprehensive Rules and Regulations1200-03-09-.02(11)(f)5(iv). Only the portions of the major source operating permit affected by the significant modification are open to comment during the notice period.

EPA has agreed to treat this draft Part 70 permit as a proposed Part 70 permit and to perform its 45-day review provided by the law concurrently with the public notice period. If any substantive comments are received, EPA’s 45-day review period will cease to be performed concurrently with the public notice period. EPA’s 45-day review period will start once the public notice period has been completed and EPA receives notification from the Tennessee Air Pollution Control Division that comments have been received and resolved. Whether EPA’s 45-day review period is performed concurrently with the public comment period or after the public comment period has ended, the deadline for citizen’s petitions to the EPA Administrator will be determined as if EPA’s 45-day review period is performed after the public comment period has ended (i.e., sequentially). The status regarding EPA’s 45-day review of this project and the deadline for submitting a citizen petition can be found at the following website address:

http://www2.epa.gov/caa-permitting/caa-permitting-epas-southeastern-region

Copies of the application materials and the draft permit are available for public inspection during normal business hours at the following locations:

Lobelville Branch Library 55 S Main St Lobelville, TN 37097

and Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation Division of Air Pollution Control William R. Snodgrass Tennessee Tower, 15th Floor 312 Rosa L. Parks Avenue Nashville, TN 37243

Electronic copies of the draft permit are available by accessing the TDEC internet site located at:

http://www.tn.gov/environment/topic/ppo-air

Interested parties are invited to review these materials and comment. In addition, a public hearing may be requested at which written or oral presentations may be made. To be considered, written comments or requests for a public hearing must be made within thirty (30) days of the date of this notice and should be addressed to Michelle Walker Owenby, Director, Division of Air Pollution Control, William R. Snodgrass Tennessee Tower, 312 Rosa L. Parks Avenue, 15th Floor, Nashville, Tennessee 37243. Questions concerning the source(s) may be addressed to Mr. Hernan Flores at the same address or by calling (615)-532-0593 or via email to Hernan.Flores@tn.gov. A final determination will be made after weighing all relevant comments.

Individuals with disabilities who wish to participate should contact the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation to discuss any auxiliary aids or services needed to facilitate such participation. Such contact may be in person, by writing, telephone, or other means, and should be made no less than ten days prior to the end of the public comment period to allow time to provide such aid or services. Contact the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation ADA Coordinator, William R. Snodgrass Tennessee Tower, 312 Rosa L. Parks Ave. 2nd Floor, Nashville, TN 37243, 1-866-253-5827. Hearing impaired callers may use the Tennessee Relay Service, 1-(800)-848-0298

