ORIGINAL COUNTY SEAT HISTORICAL MARKER UNVEILING: PUBLIC INVITED

As part of Perry County’s Bicentennial Celebration, the Decatur County Historical Society is inviting all Perry Countians to attend the unveiling of a historical marker at Perryville, the first county seat of Perry County.

The ceremony will begin at noon on Friday, September 20, 2019, at 1249 Perryville Road, across from Perryville First Baptist Church.

Refreshments will be served at Perryville First Baptist Church following the unveiling.

Lawn chairs are welcomed.