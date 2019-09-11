NOTICE TO CREDITORS-RILEY(9-11,18)

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Gregory Bates Riley, Late of Perry County, Tennessee

Notice is hereby given that on the 30th day of August, 2019, Letters Testamentary in respect to the Estate of Gregory Bates Riley, deceased, who died January 3rd, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Perry County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same in triplicate with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claim will be forever barred.

1) (A) Four (4f) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (A); or

2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This 30th day of August, 2019.

Tina Frank, Executor

Estate of Gregory Bates Riley

Charlene Duplessis, Perry County Clerk and Master

Patricia W. Holder, Attorney

820 Highway 100

Centerville, Tennessee 37033

(931) 729-4659

Pd 9/18