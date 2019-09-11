NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL ESTATE-GRAVES (9-11,18,25)

NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL ESTATE

WHEREAS, by Deed of Trust dated October 24, 2008, recorded in the Register’s Office of Perry County, Tennessee, in Book 99, Page 359 (“Trust Deed”), Steven B. Graves conveyed to Investors Title Company, a Tennessee corporation, Trustee, the real estate therein described, to secure the payment of certain indebtedness therein described; and

WHEREAS, default has been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by the Trust Deed, and FirstBank, the lawful holder of the indebtedness, has declared the entire balance due and payable; and

WHEREAS, Adam C. Crider was appointed Successor Trustee by instrument appearing of record in Book 130, Page 346 in the Register’s Office of Perry County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., at the front door of the Courthouse in Linden, Perry County, Tennessee, I will sell to the last, highest and best bidder for cash and free from equity of redemption, statutory right of redemption, homestead, dower, elective or distributive share and all other rights and exemptions of every kind, all of which were expressly waived in the Trust Deed, the following real estate, lying and being in the Perry County, Tennessee, and more particularly described as follows:

TRACT NO. ONE:

Being and Lying in the Third (3rd) Civil District of Perry County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:

Beginning at the southwest corner of the elementary school grounds on the north side of Cedar Street; runs north 8 degrees west with the said school ground 210 feet to an iron stake; thence south 82 degrees west 210 feet to a stake; thence south 8 degrees east 210 feet to an iron stake; thence north 82 degrees east 210 feet to the beginning.

Being the same description as set forth in a deed to Steven B. Graves from Gene D. Davis and wife, Netta L. Davis, dated April 22, 1998, and filed of record April 30, 1998 at 9:35 a.m. in Book I-12, Page 507, Register’s Office of Perry County, Tennessee. Steven B. Graves died May 12, 2018 intestate. An Estate is open in Perry County Chancery Court, Docket # PB3-316.

TRACT NO. TWO:

Being and Lying in the Third (3rd) Civil District of Perry County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:

Beginning at Edward Trull’s northeast corner and in the west boundary line of said school grounds; thence north 8 degrees east 195 feet to a stake; thence north 85 degrees west 210 feet to a stake in the east margin of a proposed street; thence with the same 8 degrees east 195 feet to said Trull’s northwest corner; thence south 85 degrees east 210 feet to the beginning, containing 17/20 of an acre.

Being the same description as set forth in a Substitute Trustee’s Deed to Steven B. Graves from Tommy E. Doyle, Substitute Trustee, dated July 22, 2004, and filed of record August 6, 2004, at 10:40 a.m., in Book X27, Page 673, Register’s Office of Perry County, Tennessee. Steven B. Graves died May 12, 2018 intestate. An Estate is open in Perry County Chancery Court, Docket # PB3-316.

Description taken from Book 99, page 359 in the Register’s Office of Perry County, Tennessee. No opinion is rendered by the Successor Trustee as to the accuracy of the legal description.

The street address of the property is 223 Cedar Avenue, Linden, TN 37098 and Hickory Hill Drive, Linden, TN.

Said property will be sold by me as Successor Trustee only and subject to any unpaid taxes and assessments and all valid restrictions, covenants or easements, if any, of record on said property, and subject to any and all other liens having priority over the Trust Deed. The Successor Trustee reserves the right to make oral announcements at the time of the public sale which shall apply to the terms of the sale. The Successor Trustee may postpone any sale hereunder to another time or place by so announcing to all present at the time and place of the sale scheduled herein, without the necessity of any further notice whatsoever. The Successor Trustee reserves the right to sell the tracts together or in separate parcels and in such manner or order deemed appropriate by the Successor Trustee.

Interested Parties: Steven B. Graves, Monica Lynn Graves, Estate of Steven B. Graves c/o John H. Carroll, Midland Funding, LLC, as successor in interest to Webbank FingerHut Credit

This is an attempt to collect a debt, and all information obtained will be used for that purpose.

ADAM C. CRIDER, Successor Trustee

105 S. Highland Avenue

Jackson, TN 38301

(731) 423-2414

DATES OF PUBLICATION:

September 11, 2019, September 18, 2019, September 25, 2019