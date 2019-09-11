JAMES STEVEN “STEVE” OZMENT

Mr. Ozment, 62, of Lobelville, formerly of Nashville, died Tuesday, September 3, 2019. A celebration of life service was held Saturday, September 7, 2019, 2:00 p.m., at Lindsey Hall, Mount Olivet Funeral Home, Nashville. He was preceded in death by his father, James Burton Ozment. Survivors include his wife, Tina Ozment; a daughter, Sara Ozment; sons, Brian Cook and Kevin Cook; his mother, Betty Jean Ozment; sisters, Tammy Ozment and Cheryl Earps; grandson, Devin Cook; aunt and uncle, Jerry and Jane Belcher; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.