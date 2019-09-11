FORMER MTSU FOOTBALL PLAYER DROWNS IN PERRY COUNTY

A Memphis resident, on a Labor Day trip with friends to Perry County to canoe the Buffalo River—died of drowning on Monday, September 2—one day before his twenty-second birthday.

Authorities believe Brandon Archer died from drowning after his sandal tangled in a submerged obstruction and he was swept under. He and his friends had stopped the canoe float to go swimming.

Those accompanying Archer said he began to struggle, went under, and never

….FOR COMPLETE STORY, PLEASE READ THIS WEEK’S ISSUE